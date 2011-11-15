Hardware store celebrates 100 years in business

MAIDEN, NC (WBTV) - On the corner of Main Avenue and Main Street in Maiden, sits a sizable shop that's a testament to good customer service.

The owner of Piedmont Hardware, Samantha Saunders attributes her success in business to two things; tradition and customer service. She says that's what's kept the big box hardware stores from destroying her bottom line.

When first entering Piedmont Hardware, you can smell the history. There are authentic antiques lined along the ceiling. There are also several people who greet customers as they come in, most by name.

While many small town hardware stores have lost their footing and closed during the recession, Saunders in convinced she's not headed in that direction.

Send us your Good News! E-mail us at goodnews@wbtv.com

