Stretching Your Dollar: Online shoe clubs grow in popularity

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - There is a growing trend among women who want the latest shoe fashions but don't want to break the bank. Shoe clubs have grown in popularity.

The way they work, you sign up to the site, choose the styles you like, and every month you get to choose a pair. The prices range from $29.95 per month to some as high as $39.95 a month.

Janira Giraud is planning a wedding to her fiancé Charles, so sticking to a budget is important. "Shopping in general is not his favorite topic since we're planning a wedding," Giraud told me.

She's been getting purses and shoes from shoedazzle.com for months and seems really happy with the service.

Janira sees the club as a great way of actually saving money! "It's like a present every month it's like when the box comes I like oh my gosh I got my shoes and I'm not going to the store and tempted to buy more stuff," she told me.

There are several different clubs and most of them allow you to opt out of the monthly purchase if you want to. But like most contracts that you sign, make sure you've read the fine print and understand what is expected on your end.

Janira says she's sticking with Shoe Dazzle! "I love this pair," she said pointing to a pair of nude patent wedges, "I love them so much I broke them!"

Giraud tells me when she contacted Shoe Dazzle she explained that she'd worn them a lot, but they promised a twenty percent discount on her next purchase just to keep her happy.

"Their service has been great," she says.

