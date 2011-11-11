Girl turns 11 on 11-11-11

MATTHEWS, NC (WBTV) - Her parents didn't figure it out until the day after she was born. Kaitlin Emily Novak would turn 11 on November, 11 2011.

"At the time it seemed so far away but it's kind of amazing to think it's already here," said Kaitlin's dad Scott.

Friday night is a very special time for Kaitlin and her family and closest friends. The group is holding a very special birthday party for a very special girl. "I like having a sister, she's actually the best one I could ever have," said Carly, who is Kaitlin's best friend and sister.

Everybody who speaks of Kaitlin says only kind things. They mostly talk about how kind the now 11-year-old is.

"I think that Kaitlin just really has a special heart, she's nice to everybody. Her sister, her teachers and I think this is one of the reasons we want to do this for her because she's such a sweet girl," said Scott.

Kaitlin says her special day is pretty cool.

"I think it's pretty special and unique because not many people get to have a birthday that's 11-11-11 and I'm turning 11."

