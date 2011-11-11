On the Road: Carolina's Aviation Museum

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - If you're looking for something unique to do this weekend, swing over to the Carolina's Aviation Museum near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The large hangar building holds some of the most interesting pieces of aviation history, including the entire fuselage of U.S. Airways flight 1549.

"Many people are just kind of awestruck at seeing the actual airplane here and learning from our video the actual stories of the passengers that were on 1549," said Executive Director John Scott.

While the "Miracle on the Hudson" plane is certainly an interesting artifact, there's much more to see. Including one of the airplanes that revolutionized the passenger travel industry.

A Piedmont Airlines DC-3 sits in a corner with it's steep slanted body and shiny silver coat. Several other fighter jets and wartime helicopters sit on display at the museum, as well as historical aviation artifacts.

Admission and hours information can be found at http://www.carolinasaviation.org/museum-info/hours-admission.

