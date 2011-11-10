Southern Christmas Show in one minute

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You could spend all day at the Southern Christmas show and not see everything there. You could probably spend two days there and still miss something.

I went today with no plan in mind, then started noticing the massive amount of things. Everything you can ever imagine. So many things it's mind boggling.

I tried to put most of it in a one minute piece. Check out the video and see what the show has to offer.

