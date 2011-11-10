Protecting Your Cyberturf: iPhone and iPad app warning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The iPhone and iPad are both safe devices. However, our Cyber Expert is warning that no device is 100% safe from cyber creeps.

A good-guy hacker found a flaw.

THE FLAW:

1. A researcher found a flaw in the operating system that could allow a cybercreep to take control of your iphone or ipad.

2. He created a sleeper app which once on his phone, connected back to a computer, and then downloaded malicious software

Once the cybercreep gets into your Iphone, he can take your information and even send text messages. This is very unusual because Apple has a process that reviews software for malicious code before it can go into the App Store.

The flaw works around the App Store because it installs the malicious software later.

WEB RESOURCES:

To keep up to date on security concerns, track them at the Apple website at www.Apple.com

The iPhone Help site is also a great resource at http://iphonehelp.in

If you are worried about your iPhone or iPad or any smart phone catching a virus, software security companies, Sophos and McAfee, offer mobile protection.

WORD OF THE WEEK:

Sloppy clicker: Do you have someone that borrows your tablet, smart phone or computer and every time they use it and walk away your icons are all messed up? It's because your device was hijacked temporarily by a sloppy clicker!

