See, Click, Fix Update: CMS' response to parent about school drop-off

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - See, Click, Fix went right to the school district to ask what, if anything, can be done about the drop-off system at Mallard Creek Elementary School and officials have given us a response.

Here's the back story: Around 7:15 each morning, Mallard Creek Elementary School has a long line of cars as parents are dropping off their children at school. They only have a 30 minute window to do it. Once that 30 minutes is up, if you're still in traffic, your child is considered late.

One parent, Vikki Watts, brought it to our attention. She felt it unfair for her child to be marked tardy when it takes more than 30 minutes to get through that line of traffic.

WBTV's Christine Nelson contacted Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools. After a couple conversations with the district, officials have decided against changing the drop-off system. They also say having students come earlier than 7:15 a.m. is not an option because no teachers are available for before-school care.

We asked Ms. Watts for her response to that she wrote an email saying: "I am very saddened and disappointed by the response from the school officials. Some parents have even resorted to just letting their children out on Mallard Creek Road and letting them walk to school on their own, all of which present huge safety issues. Our children are being negatively affected by a system that is not working and it is not fair; therefore, it is not okay to just bury our heads in the sand and do nothing!"

