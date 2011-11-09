How early is too early for Christmas?

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It may have popped into your inbox today or showed up on your Facebook wall.

A sign that is posted on the door of Nordstrom stores says the retailer will not decorate for the holidays until after Thanksgiving. It says it wants to focus on one holiday at a time.

Take special note, however, of the date on the sign. It says it will decorate starting the Friday after Thanksgiving and lists that at November 27th.

That is last year's sign.

However, WBTV spoke with company headquarters at Nordstrom today. They tell us the policy stands this year as well. You will not see holiday decorations inside Nordstrom stores until November 25th. That's the date of this year's Black Friday.

