Doggie Doo among top gifts for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Maybe the name is a little misleading. It's not actual dog waste. It's a game made by a company called Goliath. Once hugely popular in Germany, the children's game centered around a excrement-extruding Dachshund is now a hit in the U.S.

"I think it's gross for children," one woman told us after playing Doggie Doo. Even though the same woman laughed the entire time.

It's a bathroom humor type thing. The plastic dog is "fed" a silly putty treat. An air tube is depressed by players according to a number on a die they roll. The air pushes the putty through the puppy and it comes out the other end.

Whoever had the most "doo" wins the game.

The Toy Retailers Association of America puts the toy in the top 10 Christmas gifts for kids.

We put it to the test today with a simple demonstration for strangers. Check out the video to see the results.

