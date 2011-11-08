PSI Monday: Refund runaround

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Kim and Brad Colesworthy were looking for a car. They really liked a Nissan Maxima they found in an on-line ad for a Charlotte used-car lot.
"By the time we got there he had already sold the Maxima," said Kim Colesworthy. "(It's) when we started looking at other things on his lot."
The couple settled on another car and put down a deposit to hold it, but the deal would fall through. It triggered what the Colesworthys found to be a refund runaround.
"He's ignoring us now," said Brad Colesworthy.
Did they get their money back and how can you protect yourself? Don't miss a "Problem Solver Investigation," Monday night on WBTV news at 11.
