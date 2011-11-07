Musician dresses in WW2-era clothes, sings to Vets

SALISBURY, NC (WBTV) - When Theresa Eaman belts out a tune, every man in the room turns his head to see and hear it.

Friday morning at the Veteran's Hospital in Salisbury, Eaman sang the classics from the WW2 era to a crowd of open ears.

Men who haven't danced in years stood up and cut rugs to the tunes of "Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy" and other standards from the 40's.

"It's such an honor to be able to have the gift of song to share with them," Eaman said.

She travels the country with her performances and regularly performs at nationwide Warriors and Warbirds air shows.

