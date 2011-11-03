Pass 3 On: You can always do more

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -- When you have the chance to help someone out, do you take it? The woman I met Thursday near Northlake Mall not only takes it but believes you can always do more.

That's why Crystyl Yanez didn't hesitate to tell me who she wanted to Pass 3 On when she saw my sign.

"A young lady named Sharon White," she said. "I've known her for two years, she's been in and out of jobs and everything. She's tried real hard."

Already planning to help the struggling mommy-to-be, Yanez knew this was her chance to do more.

"She's says I'm pregnant and you know I really don't have any help, I don't know what to do," she recalled. "I said, well honey, I'll do everything I can.

The two used to work together and bonded instantly.

"Became real close friends and, um, spoke to her the other day in tears and I told her you know I don't have a lot of money but I'll try to gather some up," she said.

It didn't take long to track White down and once we did, Yanez could barely contain her excitement.

"Ok, let's go, let's go, let's go," she shouted.

One we got to White she was overwhelmed by her friend's generosity.

"She has been my idol, my inspiration," White said. I'm grateful, I'm happy...and you know it works. God is a person that shows up and shows out."

