Treating and preventing strokes

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - The signs of a stroke can be difficult to recognize. In our Health Connections segment on Wednesday, November 2nd, Dr. Shervin Eshraghi talked about the warning signs. "The symptoms of stroke start suddenly and abruptly, whereas most other things are more gradual in onset," said Dr. Eshraghi.

You can watch Health Connections Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. and again Thursdays on WBTV This Morning.

Each week, a medical professional from Frye Regional Medical Center will bring you timely information to help keep you and your family safe