On The Road: Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WBTV) - Now that the winter chill is sitting in, you may be looking for a little getaway where you can cozy up by a fire.

Well you don't have to go far.

WBTV Meteorologist Kelly Franson spoke with the folks at the Chetola Resort in Blowing Rock, NC.

A magnificent mountain resort surrounded by a 3,600 acre national park, he resort offers a lakefront lodge with The Bob Timberlake Inn & Condominiums.

Dining, a full-service spa and over 40 packages are available at the resort.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.