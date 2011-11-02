Mummies arrive in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Around 2pm on Monday afternoon, a large semi rolled into town followed by a fleet of black SUV's. The truck was carrying hundreds of specimens of mummified remains, some as old as 6,400 years.

Security guards dressed in black jackets and ties stood watch as the crates were unloaded into their new temporary home.

The mummies will be on display at Discovery Place in an exhibit for the next 5 months. The show opens November 11th and will feature the largest collection of ancient artifacts and mummies in the world.

