Sunday Morning: The Pajama Run

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - What better way to raise money and awareness to fight certain types of cancer than to roll out of the house in your PJ's and run with a group of your friends?

The Pajama Run is gearing up for its first annual Levine Cancer Institute Pajama Run.

This event raises funds and awareness for cancers found below the waist. Those include prostate, colorectal, ovarian, testicular, bladder, cervical and uterine cancers.

This event takes place in Charlotte on Saturday, November 5th.