Saturday Morning: Governor's Conference For Women

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - 1,500 women from all across the state of North Carolina are expected to attend the North Carolina Governor's Conference for Women on November 2nd at the Charlotte Convention Center.

This day-long event exposes women to various speakers, entertainment, networking opportunities and education. The mission, according to the organizers, is to provide a platform for women of all ages to network with peers and become more informed about issues of value to women.

Jeanette Sims, Conference Director, stopped by the Saturday morning show to talk about this sold-out event. For more information about the conference, click here.