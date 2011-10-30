Saturday Morning: A visit from the King and Queen

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Straight from The Carolina Renaissance Festival, King Edward and Queen Isabella stopped by the WBTV Studios Saturday.
They talked about Halloween events at the Festival and what visitors can expect in the next few weeks before the Festival leaves it's Huntersville location.
You can watch their appearance in the video on this page and click here for more information about the Renaissance Festival.
