Saturday Morning: Paint The Town Red, White and Blues

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Most people are unaware of how to spot Crohn's Disease let alone how to treat it.

An event at the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art next weekend aims to raise awareness.

It's called Paint The Town Red, White and Blues and it's the 8th annual event presented by the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation of America.

Jordan Sorrells is an artist and he is living with Crohn's Disease. He talked about the importance of this event on the Saturday morning show.

