Saturday Morning: Thunder Road Marathon

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's billed as one of the Southeast's most scenic marathon courses. The Thunder Road Marathon is set for the morning of November 12th.

However, it's not just for the most serious runners. There's a little bit of everything for everyone at this three day event.

On the Saturday morning show, expo Director Ashleigh Lawrence talked about the race and the effort to get neighborhoods involved in the excitement.

For more information watch the video on this page and click here for race details.