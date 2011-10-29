Cornhole for a good cause

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Panthers running back DeAngelo Williams didn't mind losing Saturday.

It's the second year in a row he lost his annual "Throwin' for a Cure" cornhole contest. The event raises money for breast cancer research and awareness.

The DeAngelo Williams Foundation was started because the football player has such a close connection to the disease. Williams lost four aunts to breast cancer and his mother is a survivor.

Being a good sport, Williams joked that he'll work on his cornhole game for next year and take out his frustration on the Vikings Sunday.

The event took place in south Charlotte at City Tavern on Rea Road.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.