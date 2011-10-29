Walking to raise awareness about Domestic Violence

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A cold, damp Saturday couldn't stop a good crowd from supporting the first annual "Steps for Change" domestic violence awareness walk.



It was sponsored by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, and Charlotte School of Law at Myers Park High School.



Organizer Jamie Adams said they were pleased with the turnout. As a prosecutor, she sees the pain and suffering domestic violence causes. "It's so silent. It's something that is just behind closed doors with two individuals," said Adams. "We want to bring it out into the forefront and get people talking about it." she said.

Adams will lead a new team of prosecutors focused on bringing special attention to domestic violence cases at the District Attorney's Office.

It often takes a victim seven or eight tries before permanently leaving an abusive relationship.

For help, people can contact United Family Services or the Mecklenburg County Women's Commission.

