Avoiding the Kudzu bug

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - It's no secret anymore. Just outside the WBTV studios, there's a swarming problem in the form of the wretched Kudzu bug.

The bugs started showing up several weeks ago and each day just after 2PM, they swarm around our back door. Many who try to enter pull off some pretty entertaining gestures as they try to sneak inside.

The bugs always win though, attaching themselves to clothes and hair. We set up a secret camera and recorded some of our employees trying to escape the swarms.

Check out the video for some serious entertainment.

