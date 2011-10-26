Mallard Creek BBQ makes memories for workers

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - You would expect to hear a lot of grumbling from a large group of people who's arms burn from constantly stirring a boiling pot of stew. But as workers get ready for the 82nd annual Mallard Creek BBQ, no one is complaining.

"It's like a big 200 person family reunion," said Richard Wallace. Richard is the former chairman of the Brunswick Stew committee. Workers were busy Tuesday preparing 2,500 gallons of stew for take-out orders.

This year the BBQ expects to serve more than 13,000 pounds of pork BBQ to more than 15,000 people.

The Mallard Creek BBQ was started in 1929 as a way to raise money to pay off church debt for Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church. Today, it continues as a political stomping ground as the last large gathering before election Tuesday.

It's also just a time to gather around with old friends and enjoy the fellowship over a hot plate of pork.

