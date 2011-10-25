DNCC awards convention contracts

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -The Democratic National Convention Committee announced the first of the contracts to be awarded before the big event comes to town in September 2012.

Thinking local and using the available services of women and minority owned businesses were among the goals of bringing the convention to our city.

"Today we see tangible evidence that our efforts to involve local businesses in the convention are bearing fruit," said Mayor Anthony Foxx."The renovation and restoration of this arena will create hundreds of well paying jobs."

Starting in mid July of next year, six nationally known and locally operated companies will have less than two months to turn Time Warner Cable Arena into a grand political platform.

One of the lead outfits is Charlotte based Rodgers Builders Incorporated.

Pat Rogers is the CEO of the company.

She said, "in this economic environment we understand the importance of creating jobs and involving the whole of the Carolinas."

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.

The Gantt Center and Lynx Blue Line are the signature projects of the local architectural firm known Neighboring Concepts.

Former County Commissioner Darrell Williams can add next years convention to the corporate resume.

"It is one this global stage that we will show the best in diverse businesses that our city has to offer."

For convention boss Steve Kerrigan, the announcement of contracts was not a numbers game.

"On minority subcontracting, On women owned, On all of those things, we don't set quotas, because we want to aspire to do as well as we can, " Kerrigan said.