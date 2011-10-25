Prep Zone: 'Varsity Blue' loses biggest fan to cancer

MAIDEN, NC (WBTV) - Maiden football hasn't been the same since the fall of 2010 when they came across one very special boy.

There's a special club at Maiden High School made up of student athletes called 'Varsity Blue'. The club held a fundraiser for a boy who was diagnosed in 2009 with a rare type of bone cancer called Ewing's Sarcoma... a boy named Robbie Caskey.

Though the team was aware of his story, they had not met him until he showed up in the field house for a pre-game speech.

Robbie's grandfather and the Blue Devil's assistant coach, Butch Parker, coordinated Robbie's introduction to the players.

His presence in the locker room became a regular occurrence and he was soon made an honorary captain.

Robbie accompanied the team captains onto the field for a special game night against Bandys, called 'Pink Out', where they raised money for him and a Bandys coach who also had cancer.

On senior night, he was presented with his own Maiden jersey and had every intention of helping the team for as long as he could. Robbie's grandfather told Coach Parker that Robbie said he had to get in shape so he could run the balls for the 2011 season.

But Robbie Caskey passed away in July after a long battle with cancer. He was 9 years old.

He is remembered for his extremely courageous nature and electric smile. The team and coaches think of him daily and honor his fight as a way to remember the important things in life.

Coach Brian Brown had the idea to put his initials on the helmets and dedicate the season in his memory. They have a special section in the program book about him and a blank square in the checkerboard end zone that reads 'RC'.

The Maiden Blue Devils now have an angel cheering them on.

