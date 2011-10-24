Thieves rob SC men while fishing, throw cell phones in water

BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) - Two groups who were fishing Saturday afternoon were robbed by four armed suspects in Beaufort.

At 2:46 p.m. Saturday, Beaufort police were dispatched to a train trestle behind Beaufort Plaza after reports that a group of people were robbed at gunpoint.

The victims told police that a man and woman were fishing in the area and another group of three men were fishing a short distance away.

A third group four young men came into the same area, hung around for a while and passed the other two groups. Two of them pulled out pistols and robbed the others, according to police. They stole cash and jewelry worth up to $545. The suspects took the victims' cell phones, threw them in the water and got away.

One of the victims drove to a nearby business and called police. Beaufort officers with help from Port Royal and Beaufort County officers set up a perimeter and called for a canine unit.

The robbers are described as four black males in their late teens to early 20's. Three of them were wearing black shirts and black shorts. The fourth person was wearing black shorts, a white shirt and a red hat.

Those with information about the case can call the 24-hour dispatch office at 843.524.2777.

