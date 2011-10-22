Product Testing: Leaf Scoops

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The product promises to help you pick up leaves and other tree debris from your yard, particularly sweet gum balls.

Kristen and Scott put the "Leaf Scoops" to the test on WBTV News Saturday Morning. Watch the results in the video posted on this page.

The scoops can be found online at retailers like Amazon and Bed Bath and Beyond for anywhere from $7 to $10.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.