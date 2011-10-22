Walk In Her Shoes event to bring awareness

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The "Walk In Her Shoes" event was created to raise awareness about domestic violence and sexual assault during Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

This is a Wells Fargo event, which is open to the public. Donations will benefit United Family Services and The Shelter for Battered Women. It promises to be a very visual event, involving 300+ Wells Fargo team members participating in a role reversal; the men will parade around in high heels and their female colleagues will be donning T'VaS (Ties for Victims and Survivors).

Event founder Wendy Allen shared her story of why she felt in her heart she had to create this event on WBTV News Saturday Morning. You can watch the video on this page.

For more information about Walk In Her Shoes click here.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.