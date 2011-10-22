Bar Cocoa chefs make Halloween treats on WBTV News Saturday Morning

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Chef Jon and Chef Josh from Bar Cocoa in the Ritz in Uptown Charlotte visited the Saturday Morning Show on WBTV to get us ready for Halloween.

They showed us how to make mini chocolate and caramel covered apples and they offered advice about making another special treat they brought along to share.

Watch their appearance by clicking the video at the top of this page.

For more information about Bar Cocoa, click here.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.