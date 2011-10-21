Fall Festival and Livermush Expo in Shelby

SHELBY, NC (WBTV) - You either love it or you hate it. Livermush. Some people scowl at the very word while some start to salivate.

The North Carolina Piedmont is home to millions of livermush fans. Shelby is hosting them Saturday on the court square from 10AM to 3PM.

Several local restaurants are dishing up special recipes made from livermush. Pleasant City Wood fired Grill is serving a breakfast style pizza complete with bacon, eggs, and 6 big slices of livermush.

Newt's, also in downtown Shelby, is serving up a special burger with a livermush patty and egg to boot.

While many people can't stomach the very thought of the southern delicacy, many who live it will turn out in droves to get their fill of livermush.