Woman dies after apartment fire

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – A woman died after an early morning apartment fire in east Charlotte.

The fire started at an apartment on Fairmarket Place.

The cause of death has not been determined, according to Captain Mark Basnight with the Charlotte Fire Department, but the woman in the apartment was found in cardiac arrest.

CFD said the fire started from food that was left on the stove in the kitchen. It was quickly brought under control.

Betty Chiles, 70, was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Four units are in the building, but only one of them was damaged.

