Treating Vascular Disease

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Vascular pain can often go undiagnosed and it can lead to serious consequences. Blood vessel disease can lead to problems like a stroke or an aneurysm.

In our Health Connections segment on Wednesday, October 19th, Dr. Charles Kiell explained the importance of screening for vascular disease. "Most people with aortic aneurysm would never know it unless they had someone discover it on physical exam or some kind of diagnostic study," he told WBTV.

