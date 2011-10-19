Man found dead near school was shot trying to rob a man, police say

MONROE, NC (WBTV) - Union County officials now say that a man found dead at high school was with a group of other men trying to rob a home when he was shot and later died.

Robert Smith, 24, was found the morning of Oct. 7 several feet from the Monroe High School campus.

Dispatchers got several calls from neighbors around 6 a.m. about the body near the entrance of the Lakeview Estates near Sunset Dr. and Lakeview Dr., according to Police Chief Debra Duncan.

On Wednesday, a Union County captain announced that "we believe that Smith was shot by (a) robbery victim during the exchange of gunfire."

The whole incident -- which involves 3 other men who have been charged -- was traced back to 1:30 am on Oct. 7.

The Union County sheriff says that Smith and the others tried to rob a man at 7004 Lansford Road as the victim was arriving home around that time.



The victim saw the suspects with a gun, so he grabbed a gun. The victim and robbery suspects exchanged gunfire.

The victim later said that nothing was taken during the incident and the suspects fled in a car.

Detectives pieced together that Smith was involved in the robbery incident and that he was "specifically targeted."

The other men charged are: Dalton Emanuel Mayhew, 35, of Marshville; Joel Isaiah Brewer, 24, of Monroe and Joshua Rashard Simpson, 19 of Monroe.

They are all charged wtih attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit armed robbery. Simpson and Brewer are also charged with failure to report a dead body.

Brewer, held on a $100,000 bond, is also charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Simpson is held on a $50,000 bond and Mayhew is held on a $10,000 bond.



The scene is not far from the football field at Monroe High School. Several students could be seen walking along the track while police continued their investigation.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.