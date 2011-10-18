Teen girl nearly kidnapped at bus stop, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) – A man in an SUV tried to pull a 13-year-old girl into his car Monday afternoon, say police.

The victim told police she had just gotten off her bus and was walking home when the man accosted her.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report states that the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Monday at the 400 Block of Glory Street.



The girl told police that her bus had already left when a man in a silver SUV pulled up, got out of his car and grabbed her arm telling her to "get in the car."

Police say the girl was able to get loose, then dropped her backpack and took off running. She told police that she did not know the suspect.

Officers say they circulated the area but were unable to locate the suspect's vehicle.

If you have any information about this attempted kidnapping, call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

