Cover Story: Obama visits NC again

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - President Obama is adding more stops to his bus tour through North Carolina next week.

The tour begins in Asheville Monday.

The President will then take his bus to the Millers Creek area in Wilkes County and then onto Greensboro where he will spend the night.

On Tuesday he'll stop in Jamestown before traveling through Virginia with stops in Emporia and Hampton.

The President is spending a lot of time in North Carolina lately. It's his third visit to the state in four months, which is the most for any sitting president in recent memory.

Mr. Obama is going to Republican strongholds in key battleground states (which North Carolina is) in hopes of convincing people to call their Republican congressmen and get them to vote for this latest stimulus package.

But don't look for the GOP to jump on board when you hear a top a top Republican in the House talk like this.

"The president's bill does not have the bipartisan support needed to pass because we believe that it is contrary to what is needed right now to help small businesses grow," said House Majority Leader Eric Cantor, Republican of Virginia.

This week a major setback for Pres. Obama.

By a vote of 50-to-49 the Senate blocked consideration of his $447 billion jobs bill which he announced with fanfare during a joint-session of Congress last month.

Not taking no for an answer the president is taking his case directly to the people.

David Parker is the Chairman of the North Carolina Democratic Party.

"There are Republican House members that are in this area of North Carolina where he is going," Parker said. "They're the ones that can make a difference in the Congress. He is taking it to the Republicans."

The White House has already made one trip to the state pushing the so-called "American Jobs Act" - that was during a visit to Raleigh last month.

For North Carolina Parker says it would keep some 13,000 teachers, firefighters and police employed.

The infrastructure projects would employ some 19,000 construction workers.

The average North Carolina household would get about a $1,300 tax cut.

But to pay for the public works spending the president's package would raise taxes on couples making more than $250.000 a year which Republicans won't approve.

"This has got to stop. We need some real productive legislation that will create jobs," says Robin Hayes, a former Congressman now chairman of the North Carolina GOP.

Hayes says Republicans plan to meet the president's bus tour next week with a tow truck.

"We thought the "Tow-Bama" campaign which is a flat tire all around as it relates to job creation.. Go on back Mr. President on the world's largest most expensive corporate jet. And we'll tow your bus back so you won't have to worry about it," says Hayes.

Responds the Democratic chair, David Parker: "There are two responses to confrontation.. fight or flee. This president chooses to fight."

He's also choosing to go states that are key to his hopes of getting re-elected next year.

North Carolina and Virginia (where he's going next week) Mr. Obama carried in 2008 - the first time in a long time for a Democratic presidential candidate.

