The new iPhone 4S arrives in Charlotte-area stores

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - The new iPhone 4-S has arrived. It was released in stores at 8 o'clock Friday morning.

There were long lines and the pre-orders broke records.

From the outside you can't tell the difference between this new phone and it's predecessor.

Although it's what is on the inside that iPhone fans are so excited about.

In fact, AJ Metzger was fine with waiting in line to be among the first to get the new iPhone.

"I need it now more than ever," Metzger said.

He's been impatiently living with a shattered screen on his old version for five months. He's looking forward to the faster processor, better camera, and the Siri voice-recognition software on the 4S.

You can talk to the phone and ask it questions. It will answer you.

Analysts are predicting fourth quarter iPhone shipments to double what was ordered last year.

Apple stock jumped with the release of the new phone.

Jessica Hunter didn't pre-order, she just showed up at the Northlake Mall Apple store Friday afternoon and only waited about 30 minutes.

"I looked online and noticed they hadn't sold out so why not," she said.

