Sweepstakes store robbed at gunpoint, police say

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - This week in the Crimestoppers segment, a worker is ambushed by a man with a gun as he leaves work.

The crime happened September 20, 2011 at the "Strike it Rich" Sweepstakes parlor on Mt. Holly Huntersville road.

According to Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, a man pulled a gun, threatened the clerk, and then forced the worker back into the business to rob the business. Detectives say the guy moved like a pro, so they believe the thief cased the joint before making his move.

Detective Marty Cuthbertson explained, "He knew what time they closed and what time they were possibly coming out."

"Strike it Rich" owner Henry Edwards told WBTV that his customer's safety is important to him, and he's made changes since the robbery.

Edwards says he's hired an armed security guard for the establishment. He's also added eight extra security cameras and extra lighting and has had no trouble in the month since the robbery occurred.

But, investigators are still having a hard time tracking down this guy and they are asking for your help. If you can help catch him, call Crimestoppers at (704) 334-1600 - you may earn a reward up to $1,000.

Also, if you want to join Charlotte's crime fighting team, you or your company can make a donation to Charlotte Crimestoppers by PayPal. Follow this link http://www.charlottecrimestoppers.com/donation__membership

