Woman hit and killed by SUV

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - A woman was hit and killed by an SUV in east Mecklenburg County Thursday night.

Police say the 36-year-old Jill Hartgrove's car broke down on Plaza Road Extension. She was trying to flag down another vehicle when the SUV hit her.

Police say 37-year-old Kendrick Neely was driving the SUV that hit her.

He has not been charged in relation to the death, but was arrested for driving with a suspended license and with no insurance.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.

