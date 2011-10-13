101-year-old woman celebrates birthday at Speedway

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Nannie Sue Neal sat in the prestigious Speedway Club at Charlotte Motor Speedway in awe Tuesday afternoon.

In front of her, a black and pink cake with Dale Earnhardt Sr. decorations. On the list of things being celebrated that day, Nannie Sue's 102 birthday, and her 57th year as a breast cancer survivor.

She is believed to be the oldest breast cancer survivor in North Carolina.

CMS President Marcus Smith presented Nannie Sue with a plaque honoring her as race director for that Dollar General 300.

Then the real fun started.

Nannie Sue and her entourage of daughter, granddaughter, and great-grandson went down to the 1.5 mile track for a ride with Nationwide Series driver Kenny Wallace. In a pink themed race car, Nannie Sue pushed speeds of 40 miles her hour with Wallace behind the wheel.

"I thought it was great," she said after finishing her laps.

What a birthday. She promised to come back next year to celebrate her 103rd.

