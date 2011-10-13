Pass 3 On: A boost full of hope

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -- Would a little rain keep folks from trying to Pass 3 On? Plenty of folks braved the rain showers Thursday morning at shopping center off Independence Boulevard.

But it wasn't until Wendy Witz braved a downpour to tell me how she wanted to Pass 3 On that I found the story I was looking for.

At first she couldn't think of anyone.

"I just can't think of anyone specifically with a specific need right now," said Witz.

So she left to do some shopping but promised to come back. And several false starts later, we were still standing in the rain when Witz came back to find us.

"His name is Joseph Aquaro and he has cancer," she said.

Witz told me Joey, 6, was just two years old when he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a cancer that attacks nerve tissue in infants and babies.

The boy had recently relapsed again. Though the Aquaro family went to the same church as Witz, she admitted she didn't know them very well.

"As a mother, my heart goes out to them," said Witz. "I can't imagine, you know, when our children hurt, we hurt. When they're in pain, we feel the pain. And many times when it's something as serious as this you want to even take their place."

It took us awhile to track the family down, but a few phone calls later we were ready to go!

Joey father, Matt answered the door and once he got over the shock of seeing our cameras he gladly hugged Witz and thanked us for Passing 3 On.

