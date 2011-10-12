Recognizing and treating hernias

HICKORY, NC (WBTV) - Hernias can be a painful inconvenience or pose a serious health risk.
In our Health Connections segment on Wednesday, October 12th, Dr. Jonathan Hata discusses how to recongize a hernia and a new minimally invasive procedure to treat them.
