RIM tries to solve Blackberry outage impacting millions

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - As Arneida Trice sat on a bench outside of her Uptown office building, she couldn't stop checking her Blackberry hoping the new emails would pop up.

"It's really kind of annoying," Trice said.

She's one of millions of Blackberry customers across the world dealing with a lack of email and messaging service.

The problems started three days ago overseas and they have now spread to North America.

The device's maker says U.S. and Canadian users "may be experiencing intermittent service delays."

Tuesday, Research in Motion said a crucial link in its infrastructure had failed and its backup wasn't working either. The Canadian company says it's working to fix the problem and clear a backlog of traffic.

Unlike other cellphone makers, Research in Motion (RIM) handles the email and messaging traffic to and from its phones, allowing it to provide services that other phones don't have.

The down side is that problems can affect a large share of the 70 million Blackberry subscribers around the world all at once. Blackberry outages tend to occur several times a year, but the current one is the longest in many years.

RIM has not said exactly when the issues will be cleared up.

