From Motorsports to muffin-maker

HARRISBURG, NC (WBTV) - Eric Cooms decided he needed a change. He left the world of motorsports and the career he'd spent 10 years building, to open a bakery. He knew nothing about baking.

Along with sister-in-law and business partner Michelle Fedrizzi, he opened Granny Mac's Bake Shop on Highway 49 in Harrisburg.

"We went to a bakery in Syracuse, New York and just basically knocked on the door," Coomes said of the way the two were inducted into the world of baking. They went to several different bakeries in New York and offered to work for free to learn the business.

Now, their shop is running smoothly and business is booming. They sell fresh breads, bagels, donuts, muffins and pastries. Both admit they miss the world of racing but have fallen in love with baking.

"I've really developed a passion for baking," said Coomes.