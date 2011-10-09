Panthers fan critically injured after leaving game

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Police say a pedestrian was hit while trying to cross the street after leaving the Panthers game Sunday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators say the victim had a ticket to the game in his pocket.

The victim was trying to cross Cedar Street at Morehead Street around 4pm. His name has not been released.

The driver of the pickup truck has not been charged. The accident is still under investigation.

Police are asking any witnesses to call CMPD Detective Matt Sammis at (704) 336-8862.

