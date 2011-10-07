On the Road: Carolina Renaissance Festival

HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) - If you're weekend plans include some sort of escape from reality, then the Carolina Renaissance Festival is a good place to start.

From the moment you cross into the medieval themed gates, you enter a world where cell phones don't matter.

"Everybody has an opportunity when they come to this village to escape their modern day concerns and stresses and bills and politics and everything that's in the news today. You come out here for a day of merriment and it just all melts away," said Marketing Director Matt Siegel.

The festival hosts all sorts of experiences from the 17th century. From giant turkey legs to dancing minstrels to authentic attire. The whole experience costs $20 for adults at the gate and $9 for children.

The festival opens October 8th and runs every weekend until November 20th. For more info go to http://www.royalfaires.com/carolina/

DRIVING DIRECTIONS

START: Charlotte, NC 28208 US

1. Start out going NORTHWEST on HEYWOOD AVE toward LIGGETT ST. (go 0.0 miles)

2. Turn RIGHT onto LIGGETT ST. (go 0.0 miles)

3. Turn LEFT onto ASHLEY RD. (go 0.8 miles)

4. Turn LEFT onto FREEDOM DR/NC-27. (go 0.1 miles)

5. Merge onto I-85 N toward CONCORD. (go 3.2 miles)

6. Merge onto I-77 N via EXIT 38 toward STATESVILLE. (go 12.1 miles)

7. Take the NC-73 exit, EXIT 25, toward CONCORD/HUNTERSVILLE. (go 0.3 miles)

8. Turn RIGHT onto SAM FURR RD/NC-73 E. Continue to follow NC-73 E. (go 6.4 miles)

9. Turn RIGHT onto POPLAR TENT CHURCH RD. (go 0.1 miles)

10. 16445 POPLAR TENT RD. (go 0.0 miles)

END: Carolina Renaissance Festival, 16445 Poplar Tent Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078 US

TOTAL ESTIMATED TIME: 27 minutes | DISTANCE: 23.27 miles

