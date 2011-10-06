See, Click, Fix: "Before" and "after" videos of problems solved

CHARLOTTE, NC & ROCK HILL, SC (WBTV) - A couple weeks ago we were asked by a viewer to get something done about an overgrown lot on Celanese Road in Rock Hill.

Thanks to a few phone calls to York county officials, they sent a letter to the property owner.

The next week the 5-foot tall grass was no more. It was cut back. So thanks to our efforts, and the county taking action, this is no longer an issue.

The next "problem solved" takes us to Charlotte for a See, Click, Fix problem we reported last week.

It's on Richland Drive where the first thing you should see driving on this road is the speed limit and speed bump sign. But it's covered by the overgrown landscape.

A work order was put in and a crew cut back the leaves.

We went out there for ourselves to see and this is what it looks like now. The signs are now clearly visible. So no excuse if you're caught going too fast down this road!