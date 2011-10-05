Blind man drives at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD, NC (WBTV) - Ronnie Presnell always dreamed of driving his restored '68 Camaro on the fast track at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

But everyone knows blind people aren't allowed to drive.

That never stopped Ronnie's determination to see his dream come true. Wednesday afternoon, with NASCAR driver Kenny Wallace as his co-pilot, Ronnie responded to the verbal cues and drove flawlessly down the track.

"I thought we were going to have to come into the pits to make an adjustment on Kenny," Ronnie said with a laugh. "We were booking down the backstretch about 130 and he was yelling to 'slow down my heart's skipping.'" The Camaro never went over 20 miles per hour but for Ronnie, it wasn't about speed.

"I always sat in the grandstands and wondered what it would be like to do that and now that I'm blind, I'm more determined than ever and that's why I'm here today."

Ronnie lost his eyesight in a traffic crash in 1998. A driver crossed into his lane and hit him head on. He was in a coma for 6 weeks. When he woke up, his wife told him he'd never see again. When he got home, he said he needed a project to keep him occupied.

A former dirt-track racer, Ronnie started restoring the '68 Camaro to its original condition. Without eyesight he turned the worn out ride into a piece of art.

It looked like a million dollar ride out on the track. In the driver's seat, a man with a million dollar smile.