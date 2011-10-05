On The Road: Tweetsie Railroad

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WBTV) - North Carolina's High Country provides some of the best vacation experiences in the Blue Ridge Mountains nestles along 100 miles of the Blue Ridge Parkway.

The Tweetsie Railroad Amusement Park has been operating between Boone and Blowing Rock on Highway 321 since 1957.

The Wild West Theme Park features a three mile ride on an authentic steam engine, complete with a wild west show.



WBTV has strong connections to Tweetsie Railroad, going all the way back to 1959. WBTV rented the whole park for a birthday party for TV personality Fred Kirby, who then spent nearly three decades as Tweetsie's marshal. WBTV News This Morning anchor John Carter was also a marshal at Tweetsie.

During the month of October, the park transforms at night into a spooky (but family-friendly) Halloween experience with the Ghost Train.

WBTV's Kelly Franson talked with theme park characters Jasper and Darkest Knight to find out what is so special about Tweetsie.

To find out more about Tweetsie Railroad, go to www.tweetsie.com.

