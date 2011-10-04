Charlotte 49ers new stadium is underway

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - Monday afternoon is the day Head Football Coach Brad Lambert has been waiting for.

As the coach for the inaugural Charlotte 49ers football team, the stadium the team will play in finally taking shape.

For months, crews have been moving thousands of tons of dirt in preparation to build the facility. Monday afternoon, the first concrete was poured into a rebar re-enforced mold to create what will be the centerpiece for the complex.

"It's really very interesting to watch all this come together," said Coach Lambert.

Crews will continue working on the structure until its scheduled completion next year. The team is scheduled to play their first game in the fall of 2013.

Copyright 2011 WBTV. All rights reserved.